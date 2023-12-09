State Property Fund Raises Over UAH 73M At Auctions This Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week, the State Property Fund of Ukraine held 15 auctions, raising over UAH 73 million to the budget.

"On December 4-8, 15 state property privatization auctions were held online. The number of bidders was 70, and an average increase in the value of assets at the auctions was 22%," the State Property Fund posted on its Facebook page .

Following the auctions, the budget will be replenished with more than UAH 73 million.

The largest amount of funds was raised from the sale of property complex of SE Tekhnika in Kyiv (UAH 60.3 million) and two veterinary hospitals in Volyn (UAH 7.8 million and UAH 2.6 million).

The State Property Fund is planning to hold 19 privatization auctions next week. In particular, the state-owned stakes (50%+1 share) in PJSC Rivne Radio Engineering Plant, SE Nihynskyi Quarry, and SE Zhytomyrtorf are put up for sale.

As reported, the State Property Fund of Ukraine plans to hold more than 90 privatization auctions in December, 55 of which have already been announced.