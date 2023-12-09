Brazil’S Rising Residential Contentment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Over the past year, Brazil has seen a notable increase in its residents' satisfaction with living in the country.



This sentiment rose from 59% to 74%, as reported by Datafolha . Additionally, the pride in being Brazilian also escalated, going from 77% to 83%.



These figures are approaching the highest levels recorded in the survey's history since 2000.



The survey, involving 2,004 voters from various cities, was conducted on a Tuesday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.



Interestingly, only 8% of voters view Brazil as an unfavorable place to live.



This percentage is relatively stable compared to the 9% reported in a previous survey from December 2022.



There was also a decrease in the number of Brazilians who consider living in the country as "average."



This percentage fell from 33% to 18%. According to "Folha de S.Paulo," this increase in satisfaction is not solely due to government performance.







Other factors, such as economic conditions and a reduction in unemployment to the lowest level since 2014, contribute significantly.



Lula's government maintained a steady approval rating throughout the year, reaching 38% in this survey.



Despite political upheavals, including coup attempts in January, the situation has visibly calmed, although its effects on the population are less tangible.



The survey also explored the national sentiment of pride versus shame. More Brazilians now report feeling prouder to be from their country, with the percentage rising to 83%.



Conversely, the feeling of shame among Brazilians decreased from 21% to 16%.



These findings suggest a strong national identity and growing optimism among the Brazilian population.

