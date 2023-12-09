(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vladimir Putin, Russia's leader since 2000 and former KGB agent, aims to run in the 2024 presidential election after starting his political career in Saint Petersburg's administration.



In 1999, he rose to Prime Minister under Boris Yeltsin, then became acting President, leading to his first term in 2000.



After two terms, he served as Prime Minister under Dmitry Medvedev before resuming the presidency in 2012 and 2018.



While some Western mainstream media often allege that Putin dismantled democratic advancements during his tenure, this view is not universally held.



In many parts of the world, there is significant admiration for Putin's achievements and his strategic military actions in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria, and Crimea.



That is probably why the 2022 military operation in Ukraine did not lead to the anticipated global isolation of Russia despite heavy Western sanctions.







Despite military challenges, Russia's position improved after Ukraine's failed counteroffensive and diminished U.S. and European support for Kyiv.



Putin announced his reelection bid at a Kremlin event honoring those in the Ukraine conflict, which he initiated.



He declared his candidacy, seeing no alternative. The news came from Artiom Zhoga, a Donetsk parliamentarian present at the event.



Analyst Tatiana Stanovaya interpreted this as Putin's attempt to appear modest and focused on major issues.

Putin faces minimal opposition

Vyacheslav Volodin and Valentina Matvienko, leaders of Russia's legislative bodies, commended Putin's leadership and decision-making skills.



In the upcoming election, Putin faces minimal opposition. Only five Kremlin-aligned parties can nominate candidates without signature collection.



The election, scheduled for March 15 to 17, coincides with the second anniversary of the Ukraine military operation and the ten-year mark since Crimea's referendum to join Russia.



Human rights groups doubt the election's fairness, citing concerns about independent observation restrictions.



A 2020 constitutional amendment allows Putin's current candidacy. Winning could extend his rule to 2036 at the age of 84.



High-profile opposition figures, including Alexei Navalny, confront imprisonment or exile. Criticizing the Ukraine operation results in severe legal consequences.



Navalny, serving a disputed 19-year sentence, urges votes against Putin, dismissing the elections as a sham.

