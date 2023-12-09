Opinion: Venezuela’S Quest For More Oil Despite Untapped Wealth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Opinion) In the intricate world of global energy politics, Venezuela's recent aggressive stance towards Guyana adds a new, somewhat surreal chapter.



The United Nations Security Council's private meeting on this emerging crisis signals its seriousness.



Yet, the situation seems more like a strategic play than a genuine geopolitical shift.



Venezuela has long laid claim to a large portion of Guyana based on treaties over a century old.



Nicolás Maduro's referendum on Venezuelan control over the Esequibo coincides with Guyana's emergence as an oil hotspot following ExxonMobil's discoveries since 2015.



Maduro's move to issue exploration licenses in the disputed area seems more like a political maneuver than a realistic plan.





Venezuela, sitting atop massive oil reserves, struggles with production

The situation drips with irony. Venezuela, despite sitting atop massive oil reserves, struggles with production.



Since Maduro's rise to power in 2013, Venezuela's oil output has plummeted, and the economy has tanked.



This backdrop makes Maduro's threats appear as a diversion from his governance woes.



His ongoing dispute with the U.S. over sanctions and democratic reforms might be a tactic to stir up nationalistic fervor.



Russia, watching from the sidelines, likely finds this development advantageous.



Its historical ties with Venezuela and involvement in oil ventures could benefit from a diversion that weakens U.S. focus on Ukraine.



Moreover, the struggling Opec+ strategy, led by Saudi Arabia to control oil prices, aligns with Russia's interest in maintaining high prices for its war fund.

Playing into the hands of OPEC+ countries

Guyana's role as a potential major oil supplier complicates matters.



Any disruption to Guyana's oil supply would play into the hands of Opec+ countries like Russia, who aim to keep oil prices elevated.



The market's reaction is somewhat predictable.



Hess Corporation, Exxon's partner in Guyana, experienced a notable stock drop amid the growing tensions, indicating the market's sensitivity to these geopolitical shifts.



This reaction, however, is tangled with Hess's stock being tied to Chevron in a larger deal, reflecting the market's nuanced view of these tensions.



In summary, Maduro's aggressive posturing towards Guyana might be just that - posturing.



If so, the market's fluctuation in response to these tensions could present an opportunity for discerning traders.

MENAFN09122023007421016031ID1107564462