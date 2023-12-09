Tensions Rise In Guatemala Amidst Claims Of Election Tampering

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arévalo boldly claimed on December 8 that the nation faces a bizarre and corrupt coup attempt.



This alarming situation arose after the Public Ministry (MP) disputed the legitimac of the elections he won.



The MP, leading the charge against Arévalo, also sought to remove his legal immunity.



Arévalo responded by calling on the Supreme Court of Justice and the Constitutional Court. He urged them to defend democracy and uphold the rule of law.



He accused a faction within the MP of engaging in illegal activities aimed at undermining democratic freedom and expression.



The President-Elect emphasized that these attacks are not just against him or guhis party, the Semilla Movement.



He suggested that the actions by the MP's prosecutors are broader.







They target mayors and deputies across various political parties, posing a threat to the core of Guatemalan democracy.



Arévalo also echoed the public's call for the resignation of key figures in the MP.



These include the Attorney General and MP head Consuelo Porras, her secretary-general Ángel Pineda, and prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche.



He accused them of attempting to dismantle Guatemala's democratic system and the citizens' rights.



The situation escalated when prosecutors demanded the June 25 and August 20 elections annulment.



They cited ballot irregularities. However, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE rejected this claim. They affirmed the elections' results as final and unalterable.



TSE President Blanca Alfaro highlighted the importance of respecting the election results.



She stressed that all elected officials must assume their positions on January 14, as certified by law.



Failure to do so, she warned, would disrupt Guatemala's constitutional framework.



This situation in Guatemala highlights the fragile balance between political powers and the rule of law.

MENAFN09122023007421016031ID1107564460