MFA Calls On Int'l Community To Condemn Russia's Intentions To Hold Election In Occupied Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the international community to resolutely condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, and urged partners to impose sanctions on those involved in their organization and conduct.

That's according to an MFA statement released on December 9, Ukrinform reports.

"On December 8, the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation announced the holding of the next presidential election on March 15-17, 2024. The Russian authorities announced their intention to organize voting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine: the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions of Ukraine," the statement said.

It reports that holding Russian elections on Ukrainian territories grossly violates the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine, the norms and principles of international law, in particular the UN Charter. Such an electoral process, like other similar propaganda activities in the past, will be illegal and void, diplomats note.

"Inclusion of the votes cast in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will question the legitimacy of the overall result of the election of the president of the Russian Federation," the statement emphasizes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to resolutely condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in the captured Ukrainian territories, and to impose sanctions on those involved in their organization and conduct.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on foreign countries not to send their citizens as observers to these pseudo-elections. "Those who partake will face criminal responsibility in line with the Ukrainian legislation," the statement said.

"Any election in Russia has nothing to do with democracy. They serve only as a tool to keep the Russian regime in power," the statement emphasizes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed his bid to run for re-election in 2024.