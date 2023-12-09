When Other Aid Wanes, Germany To Help Ukraine More - Chancellor Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, who spoke at the Congress of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) in Berlin on Saturday promised to continue financial and military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by Deutsche Welle , Ukrinform saw.

"This war (Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine - ed.) will probably not end in the near future. Therefore, it is important that we can do what is necessary for the long term, namely to continue to support Ukraine in its defense campaign," said Scholz.

According to the Chancellor, Germany should even be ready to do even more "if others wane." Therefore, the country must make decisions that would confirm Germany's ability to provide assistance.

In addition to this, the German chancellor unequivocally declared his support for further military aid to Ukraine. He said that the president of the aggressor state, Vladimir Putin, "should not expect that we (Germany - ed.) will retreat."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, the German government sent another package of security assistance to Ukraine, which included reconnaissance drones, artillery rounds, grenade launchers, trucks, and first-aid kits.