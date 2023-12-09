Russian Shelling Of Kupiansk Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two women aged 57 and 71 were killed and a 30-year-old man was injured in a Russian shelling of Kupiansk city, Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of enemy shelling of Kupiansk city, two women aged 57 and 71 were killed. A 30-year-old man was wounded. According to preliminary information, the occupiers struck with artillery at around 15:30,” the report says.

region's authorities show consequences of enemy shellin

It is noted that a private house, a garage, a fence, and a summer kitchen were damaged. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of a crime against civilians.

As Ukrinform reported, two civilians were injured in Russian shelling of Kherson today. Later it was reported that the number of those injured rose to three.