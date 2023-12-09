Ukraine, Sweden Discuss Potential Areas For Further Cooperation In Supporting Veterans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Veterans' Affairs of Ukraine and representatives of the Swedish government agency Folke Bernadotte Academy discussed potential areas for further cooperation in supporting veterans.

This was reported by the government's press service following a meeting between Minister of Veterans' Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina and representatives of the Swedish government agency for peace, security and development, Folke Bernadotte Academy.

The meeting participants discussed potential areas of further cooperation in implementing the state veterans' policy and relevant projects in Ukraine.

At the meeting, Laputina focused on the introduction of a new system of transition from military service to civilian life. She noted that it would facilitate the process of Ukrainian veterans and their families' reintegration into communities, provide modern and effective tools for self-realization in civilian life, including through digital services.

The main priority projects of the Ministry of Veterans' Affairs in this area include the introduction of the concept of a veteran's assistant, which will be extended to all regions of the country next year, the creation of Veterans' Development Centers, and the development of an all-Ukrainian network of modern rehabilitation centers that will apply the best international practices with the involvement of international experts. It will also involve veterans in adaptive sports and support veteran entrepreneurship through the projects of the Ukrainian Veteran Fund.

As reported, the Ministry of Veterans' Affairs and the Folke Bernadotte Academy already have a successful experience of cooperation. In particular, in 2023, the FBA supported the development of guidelines for the interaction of veteran's assistants and the community. They have already been developed by the Ministry's specialized units and are being prepared for the Minister's signature.

Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA), established in 2002, is a Swedish government agency for peace, security and development that is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden.