Air Defenses Intercept Enemy Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed a Russian missile over Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday evening.

Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"It was loud in Kryvyi Rih district in the evening. Our air defenses were operating against an enemy missile. I'm grateful to the defenders of the sky from the Air Command East,” he wrote.

It is noted that throughout the day, the enemy launched two kamikaze drones at Nikopol. The drone attacks damaged a private enterprise, an infrastructure facility and a multi-storey.

No civilian casualties were reported.

In other communities of the region, the situation was calm.

As earlier reported, more than 6,000 families in Dnipropetrovsk region were left without electricity.