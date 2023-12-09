Ukraine's General Staff Reports 45 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 45 combat clashes have been recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy launched one missile attack, 5 air strikes, and 25 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas. The Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using a Kh-59 guided missile that was intercepted by Ukraine's air defense forces and means. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” the General Staff said.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. About 25 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire: Polohy, Kliusy, Baranivka, Rozhkovychi, Fotovyzh, Starykove, Volfyne of Sumy region; Ternova, Starytsia, Bochkove in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Synkivka, Kharkiv region, and Novoselivske, Luhansk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular: Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk of Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

About 10 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar shelling: Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire: Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, New York of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to break through the defenses of Ukrainian forces. About 15 settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, were came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Maryinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Maryinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, launched eight unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Donetsk region's Maryinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by the enemy that tried to push back Ukrainian forces from the regained positions in the area of the village of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike on the area of Prechystivka in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Novopokrovka and west of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Novodanylivka, Novopavlivka, Lobkove, Stepove in Zaporizhzhia region and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson sector, Kherson, Beryslav, Tiahynka and Ivanivka of Kherson region came under enemy artillery fire.

The Defense Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

The General Staff added that units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit two enemy fuel depots.

As reported, 95 combat clashes took place on the front lines in Ukraine on December 8.