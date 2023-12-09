Show On Occasion Of 10Th Anniversary Of Ojag Sports Club Presented At National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. An amazing
gymnastics gala show dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Ojag
Sports Club took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku,
Trend reports.
The Ojag Sports Club began its activities in 2013, over the
years it has come a long way, making a special contribution to the
development of gymnastics in the country. For 10 years, the club
has been developing and promoting various gymnastic disciplines,
preparing highly professional athletes who subsequently become
members of the Azerbaijani national team. The club's students
perform with great success at local and international competitions,
win awards at prestigious tournaments organized in different
countries of the world, and proudly raise the flag of their native
Azerbaijan.
The club's highly professional coaches have won the respect and
love of their students; they have become role models for them. The
coaches of the Ojag Sports Club are not only teachers and mentors,
they are true friends and motivators for young athletes. Branches
of the club operate in various regions of Azerbaijan, contributing
to the development and promotion of gymnastics in the country.
The Ojag Sports Club is a big friendly gymnastics family, and
today this family celebrated its anniversary with an amazing
gymnastics gala show called "Ocağın alovları". By the way, the name
of the show was not chosen by chance. In general, the club trains
about a thousand athletes in 11 types of gymnastics - rhythmic
gymnastics, men's artistic gymnastics, women's artistic gymnastics,
trampoline and tumbling, acrobatic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics,
TeamGym, parkour, gymnastics for everyone, aerial gymnastics and
Special Olympics gymnastics. The main theme of the presented show
is the unity of all members of the club and all types of
gymnastics. It is the unity of the club members, coaches and types
of gymnastics that form the main storyline of the vibrant
performance.
First, a video was presented about the activities, successes and
achievements of the Ojag Sports Club. Next, demonstration
performances took place, the“gold” and“bronze” medalist of the
Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin Mehriban Tagiyeva
(rhythmic gymnast), as well as the Special Olympics athlete Farid
Ojiev, presented their programs.
Then the audience witnessed an enchanting gymnastics show that
demonstrated the individuality of each gymnastic discipline.
The magnificent show gave the audience unforgettable emotions.
Young spectators and their parents were delighted. The Ojag Sports
Club presented an incredibly beautiful gymnastics program! A
special mood was created by Mascot Oji, who entertained the young
spectators.
