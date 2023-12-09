Show On Occasion Of 10Th Anniversary Of Ojag Sports Club Presented At National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. An amazing gymnastics gala show dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Ojag Sports Club took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The Ojag Sports Club began its activities in 2013, over the years it has come a long way, making a special contribution to the development of gymnastics in the country. For 10 years, the club has been developing and promoting various gymnastic disciplines, preparing highly professional athletes who subsequently become members of the Azerbaijani national team. The club's students perform with great success at local and international competitions, win awards at prestigious tournaments organized in different countries of the world, and proudly raise the flag of their native Azerbaijan.

The club's highly professional coaches have won the respect and love of their students; they have become role models for them. The coaches of the Ojag Sports Club are not only teachers and mentors, they are true friends and motivators for young athletes. Branches of the club operate in various regions of Azerbaijan, contributing to the development and promotion of gymnastics in the country.

The Ojag Sports Club is a big friendly gymnastics family, and today this family celebrated its anniversary with an amazing gymnastics gala show called "Ocağın alovları". By the way, the name of the show was not chosen by chance. In general, the club trains about a thousand athletes in 11 types of gymnastics - rhythmic gymnastics, men's artistic gymnastics, women's artistic gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling, acrobatic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics, TeamGym, parkour, gymnastics for everyone, aerial gymnastics and Special Olympics gymnastics. The main theme of the presented show is the unity of all members of the club and all types of gymnastics. It is the unity of the club members, coaches and types of gymnastics that form the main storyline of the vibrant performance.

First, a video was presented about the activities, successes and achievements of the Ojag Sports Club. Next, demonstration performances took place, the“gold” and“bronze” medalist of the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin Mehriban Tagiyeva (rhythmic gymnast), as well as the Special Olympics athlete Farid Ojiev, presented their programs.

Then the audience witnessed an enchanting gymnastics show that demonstrated the individuality of each gymnastic discipline.

The magnificent show gave the audience unforgettable emotions. Young spectators and their parents were delighted. The Ojag Sports Club presented an incredibly beautiful gymnastics program! A special mood was created by Mascot Oji, who entertained the young spectators.