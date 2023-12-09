Scania India Strengthens Presence In Mining Sector Through Partnership With PPS Motors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 8, 2023: Scania Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. announces its exclusive partnership with PPS Motors, designating them as the sole representative for Scania's mining tippers in India. This collaboration ensures Pan India coverage for sales and service operations. Scania India has always believed in driving sustainable transport solutions that are powered by technology and led by innovation. The company provides tailor- made solutions by detecting, analyzing, and continuously optimizing critical points of the mine that lead to higher availability, increased productivity, and better customer profitability. This new collaboration is an evidence to Scania's assurance towards network expansion in India and advanced customer support.



Speaking about the new collaboration, Mr. Johan P Schlyter, Managing Director, Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd., said,“Through the recent signing of an agreement with PPS Motors, we've laid the foundation for an impactful alliance focused on our mining tippers segment in India. By leveraging our cutting-edge technology, we are optimistic about making a substantial contribution to India's efforts in reaching its Net Zero Emission goal.”



PPS has successfully established six regional warehouses across India, which has close proximity to the mining sites and strategically connected to Scania's central warehouse in Nagpur, creating a robust hub-and-spoke model. This ensures a smooth, uninterrupted, and swift supply chain for parts. Complementing these are three cutting-edge workshops, meeting Scania's global mining standards and staffed by skilled technician and nine mobile service vans are in place to ensure efficient handling of major repairs, aggregate repairs, accident repairs, and overhauling.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, said,“We are happy to partner with Scania as their exclusive distributor for their mining trucks business in India. The response and the trust that the customers have shown on the Scania Products and services has been overwhelming. We are constantly in touch with our prospective and existing customers to understand their requirements to provide a customized ecosystem of products and services at site throughout the vehicle's lifecycle. Further we are investing in creating additional touch points providing deeper and wider coverage.”



Scania has been rigorously working towards developing advanced vehicles that are powered by sustainability and innovation to showcase the optimum driving experience. Globally, Scania has demonstrated expertise in technologies like electric mobility & renewable fuels, autonomous solutions, safety systems and connectivity. The company has successfully implemented the technologies in India and is delivering advanced vehicles and services designed to support businesses in optimizing their operations and efficiency.





About PPS Motors



PPS Motors, part of a larger automotive dealership group with over 70 years of experience, operates across 18 states with 650+ touchpoints. With a dedicated team of over 14,000 professionals, PPS Motors provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. PPS Motors represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment. The group stands as a formidable force representing 19 brands and achieving annual group turnover of Rs. 13,700 crores.





About Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd.



With a rich heritage spanning over 130 years in mobility solutions, Scania Commercial Vehicles AB is a global leader, renowned for its world-class products and services that cater to diverse transportation markets worldwide.



Scania's global workforce of approximately 50,000 employees spans more than 100 countries, its sales and service network is customized to meet the specific needs of its customers. The company's substantial research and development activities are concentrated in key locations such as Sweden, India, and Brazil. Scania remains a leading supplier of engines for industrial, marine, and power generation purposes, cementing its commitment to social, environmental, and economic sustainability. This commitment is highlighted by the adaptability of all Scania vehicles to run on alternative or renewable fuels.



In 2007, Scania made a significant entry into the Indian market, primarily focusing on revolutionizing the mining and construction segments. By 2011, Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt Ltd. was established, solidifying its presence in India with an automotive assembly facility at Narasapura, near Bangalore, Karnataka.

Remaining steadfast in its commitment to India, Scania honed its attention towards mining solutions, affirming mining as the core focus of its operations in India. The company inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility sprawled over 37 acres, covering a regional production centre of 125,794 square feet, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions. In line with its assurance to offering comprehensive support, Scania India emphasizes its parts and services segment. It has bolstered its service excellence with the assistance of the Nagpur Warehouse and robust service network throughout the country. This strategic initiative aims to significantly reduce lead times for customers, enhance service levels, and ensure better parts availability, focusing on delivering a superior customer experience.



Scania India envisions itself as a vital partner in India's journey to develop smart and sustainable mobility solutions, driven by locally produced biofuels, significantly reducing carbon emissions and focusing on environmentally conscious transport solutions.

