Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Announces $200 Million Pledge To Support Health Sector In Africa

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The announcement was made during his participation in the“Investing in health for today and tomorrow” event, on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is currently taking place at Expo City Dubai.

The UAE's investments contribute to building more robust health systems that have greater flexibility to confront climate change and to provide effective health services to youth on the continent, with this support enhancing the capabilities of Africa's youth to build a better future for their communities and countries.

He stated in a keynote speech during the event,“Investing in youth will unleash the potential of millions on the African continent and will ensure a prosperous future for them, as people under 25 years of age constitute more than 60 per cent of the population of Africa. The future of the continent depends on quality health and educational services and learning skills for young people.”

This initiative reflects the UAE's recognition of the importance and urgent necessity of investing in the health of Africa's youth in order to enhance opportunities for prosperity and development, and within the ongoing partnerships between the UAE and the countries of the African continent and its commitment to supporting the efforts of the nation's across Africa in achieving sustainable development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.