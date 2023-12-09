Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With Russian President Putin

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi receivable a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the call focused on regional developments, notably in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Territories, in light of the aggravating political and humanitarian situation. President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts and contacts to push toward a ceasefire to protect the civilians and prevent a further deterioration of the miserable humanitarian situation the people in Gaza are living. President El-Sisi also reviewed Egypt's vigorous endeavors to deliver the largest amount of humanitarian aid and relief necessary and possible to the innocent civilians in Gaza.

The two Presidents agreed to continue to act, in earnest, to reach a ceasefire, stressing the imperative need for the international community to assume its responsibilities in this regard. They also reiterated the vital importance of concerted international efforts to reach a just and comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian issue, on the basis of the two-state solution and the establishment and recognition of an Independent Palestinian State, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.

