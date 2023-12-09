Nine Kuwaiti Steel Companies Booked For Fraudulent Practices

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Saturday its consumer protection teams booked nine local steel companies for refraining from selling steel products unjustifiably in a bid to raise the prices.
The move came after the market watch sector of the ministry has noticed unjustifiable hikes in rebar prices at steel stores of Al-Shuwaikh Industrial Areas, the ministry said in a statement to KUNA.
The nine companies in question will be referred to prosecution under the charge of fraudulence and influencing the market, the statement added. (end)
aam
MENAFN09122023000071011013ID1107564301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.