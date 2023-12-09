Israeli Army Says 5 Of Its Troops Were Killed In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, December 9 (Petra) -- The Israeli army announced Saturday that five of its officers and soldiers were killed in the ongoing battles in the besieged Gaza Strip.
The Israeli army stated that after losing five soldiers in battle, the total number of army deaths in the besieged enclave had risen to 102 since the beginning of the ground incursion on October 27.
