Environment, Youth Ministers Meet Activists In Climate Action

Amman, December 9 (Petra) -- Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh and Minister of Youth Mohammad Nabulsi Saturday met with leaders and activists in climate action on the sidelines of the twenty-eighth Conference of the Parties to Climate Change (COP-28) in Dubai.The Ministry of Environment stated that the two ministers exchanged views and ideas during the meeting regarding the role of younger activists in conveying Jordan's message to counter climate change through pioneering projects.Thirty-four younger activists from various sectors and associations participated in the meeting, according to the Ministry statement.The climate activists lauded the government's cooperation with activists.