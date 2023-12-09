Gaza Health Ministry: Gaza Death Toll From Israeli War Rises To 17,700

Amman, December 9 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced Saturday that the death toll in the besieged enclave had risen to 17,700 since the beginning of the Israeli war.It stated that the number of wounded had risen to 48,780.

