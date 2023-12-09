Arab Parliament Decries International Community's 'Silence' Over Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, December 9 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament Saturday affirmed that the silence of the international community regarding the Israeli "crimes" has made it a "partner" in the killing of civilians in Gaza.The pan-Arab legislature stated on the occasion of International Human Rights Day that the "Israeli occupation forces' war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip are one of the most heinous violations of the principles of human rights and the principles of international humanitarian law in recent history."The statement calls for promoting and protecting the culture of human rights in the region "as a means of "progress of societies."The Parliament explained that the Arab vision for promoting a culture of human rights stems from consolidating the principles of justice and citizenship, achieving equality in rights and duties and eliminating forms of discrimination and racism.