Israeli Forces Gunn Down, Kill A Palestinian Child In Occupied West Bank

Ramallah, December 9 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Saturday gunned down and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian in the Azzun town, east of the city of Qalqilya, in the northern occupied West Bank.The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that clashes erupted in Azzoun after Israeli occupation forces stormed the town, shot at Palestinian civilians and used poison gas. Israeli forces shot 17-year-old Mahmoud Abu Hanyah in the back and was taken to hospital, where he was announced dead.

