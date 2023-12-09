(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Millennium Place Barsha Heights Unveils Festive Season Offers
Discover the Festive Magic tree lighting, turkey takeaways, brunch and New Years Eve celebrations.
Dubai, 6th December, 2023 - Experience the enchanting holiday season like never before as Dubai's popular city hotel, Millennium Place Barsha Heights unveils festive season extravaganza that promises to fill your days with festivities for the whole family. From the mesmerizing Christmas tree lighting ceremony to traditional feasts and New Year's Eve celebrations, Millennium Place Barsha Heights has a spectacular lineup of events and offerings that are bound to make your holiday season truly special.
FESTIVE TURKEY TAKEAWAY
Prioritise family time & let us take care of the Christmas lunch with our festive dessert and turkey takeaway options. The 5kg & 7kg options include farmed marinated roasted turkey stuffed with sage, apricot, and nuts, served with Cranberry sauce, infused gravy, roast potatoes, Brussel's sprouts, caramelized chestnut & trimmings, honey-glazed parsnips, carrots & broccoli mornay.
Date - 1st December to 7th January
Offering - Chocolate log, white forest log, Christmas pudding – AED 175 // 5kg Turkey with condiments – AED 649 // 7kg Turkey with condiments – AED 749
*T&Cs - orders must be made 48 hrs in advance to guarantee availability
CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
Prepare for a thrilling evening of tree lighting, featuring Santa, scrumptious snacks, live entertainment, and a whole lot of fun for the kids from 6 pm to 8:30 pm!
Date: 7th December 2023
Time: 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Offering: Complimentary with pass around snacks, festive beverages, gingerbread cookie making, Santa special appearance
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
Let the excitement mount for Christmas Day and relish a series of delightful festive dishes with our premium Christmas Eve dinner.
Date: 24th December 2023
Time: 7 pm to 10:30 pm
Offering: Offering: Soft package - AED 275 || Kids 6Y - 12Y 50% Discount || Kids under 6 eat free
CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH
Celebrate Christmas Day with a delectable traditional brunch, entertainment, pool access and skyline views at the M One restaurant.
Date: 25th December
Time: 12:30 pm to 4 pm
Offering: Soft package - AED 275 || Kids 6Y - 12Y 50% Discount
NEW YEARS EVE M One BRUNCH
Ring in the new year in style with the M One brunch, complete with kids activities and interactive live cooking stations. Adults and children alike can celebrate New Year with a delightful brunch buffet
Date: 31st December
Time: 8pm to 12:30am
Offering: AED 425 per person || Kids 6Y - 12Y 50% Discount || Kids under 6 eat free
NEW YEAR'S EVE DINNER - TWENTY 9 ROOFTOP LOUNGE
Enjoy a premium range of New Year's Eve packages and take in the city views of the Dubai Skyline fireworks at Twenty 9 rooftop lounge.
Date: 31st December
Time: from 8 pm – 2 am
Offering:
Exclusive menu with range of premium main courses available: AED 399 per person || Kids 6Y - 12Y 50% Discount || Kids under 6 eat free
