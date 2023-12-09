(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Millennium Place Barsha Heights Unveils Festive Season Offers







Discover the Festive Magic tree lighting, turkey takeaways, brunch and New Years Eve celebrations.



Dubai, 6th December, 2023 - Experience the enchanting holiday season like never before as Dubai's popular city hotel, Millennium Place Barsha Heights unveils festive season extravaganza that promises to fill your days with festivities for the whole family. From the mesmerizing Christmas tree lighting ceremony to traditional feasts and New Year's Eve celebrations, Millennium Place Barsha Heights has a spectacular lineup of events and offerings that are bound to make your holiday season truly special.



FESTIVE TURKEY TAKEAWAY

Prioritise family time & let us take care of the Christmas lunch with our festive dessert and turkey takeaway options. The 5kg & 7kg options include farmed marinated roasted turkey stuffed with sage, apricot, and nuts, served with Cranberry sauce, infused gravy, roast potatoes, Brussel's sprouts, caramelized chestnut & trimmings, honey-glazed parsnips, carrots & broccoli mornay.

Date - 1st December to 7th January

Offering - Chocolate log, white forest log, Christmas pudding – AED 175 // 5kg Turkey with condiments – AED 649 // 7kg Turkey with condiments – AED 749

*T&Cs - orders must be made 48 hrs in advance to guarantee availability



CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

Prepare for a thrilling evening of tree lighting, featuring Santa, scrumptious snacks, live entertainment, and a whole lot of fun for the kids from 6 pm to 8:30 pm!

Date: 7th December 2023

Time: 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Offering: Complimentary with pass around snacks, festive beverages, gingerbread cookie making, Santa special appearance



CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Let the excitement mount for Christmas Day and relish a series of delightful festive dishes with our premium Christmas Eve dinner.



Date: 24th December 2023

Time: 7 pm to 10:30 pm

Offering: Offering: Soft package - AED 275 || Kids 6Y - 12Y 50% Discount || Kids under 6 eat free

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH

Celebrate Christmas Day with a delectable traditional brunch, entertainment, pool access and skyline views at the M One restaurant.



Date: 25th December

Time: 12:30 pm to 4 pm

Offering: Soft package - AED 275 || Kids 6Y - 12Y 50% Discount



NEW YEARS EVE M One BRUNCH

Ring in the new year in style with the M One brunch, complete with kids activities and interactive live cooking stations. Adults and children alike can celebrate New Year with a delightful brunch buffet

Date: 31st December

Time: 8pm to 12:30am

Offering: AED 425 per person || Kids 6Y - 12Y 50% Discount || Kids under 6 eat free

NEW YEAR'S EVE DINNER - TWENTY 9 ROOFTOP LOUNGE

Enjoy a premium range of New Year's Eve packages and take in the city views of the Dubai Skyline fireworks at Twenty 9 rooftop lounge.

Date: 31st December

Time: from 8 pm – 2 am

Offering:

Exclusive menu with range of premium main courses available: AED 399 per person || Kids 6Y - 12Y 50% Discount || Kids under 6 eat free