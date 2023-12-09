(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Tourist Landmark in Al Dhafra Region, named after Liwa City







8 December 2023: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has inaugurated a tourist landmark in Al Dhafra Region, named after the city of Liwa.



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and senior officials during the inauguration ceremony, which featured a light show of the UAE flag and images of Liwa International Festival.



The 49-tonne metal structure is 50m wide, 23 high and designed in line with the highest standards to survive the effects of wind, humidity and earthquakes.

His Highness highlighted the significance of such projects in supporting the tourism sector in the region.