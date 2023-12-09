(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Bassem Unleashed: Laughter, Wit, and Burning Questions on his latest Snaps!



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday 8 December: Renowned comedian and satirist Bassem Youssef has taken the Snapchat world by storm, bringing his unique sense of humor to the platform. Known for his sharp wit and fearless commentary, Bassem has already kicked off entertaining audiences with his hilarious Snaps.

In a candid Q&A session, Bassem gets personal sharing anecdotes about his comedic influences, fan encounters, and even reveals his go-to karaoke song.

Fans can expect to get a glimpse into the lighter side of the comedic maestro as he answers burning questions about his career, personal experiences, upcoming shows and, of course, his journey as a plant-based advocate. Watch the interview here!



