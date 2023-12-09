Slenergy Organizes“Ishare-Home Rayvolution” Citizen Salon In Germany To Promote Sustainable Solar Life

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On December 8th, Slenergy organized a citizen salon titled“iShare-Home Rayvolution” in Germany, drawing the participation of a diverse group of over 20 notable individuals. Among them were esteemed guests from the Leipzig community, expert in the construction industry, key opinion leaders and representatives from Slenergy.







The event was conducted amidst a vibrant Christmas ambiance. Homeowners not only guided the visitors in exploring the practical implementation of Slenergy's one-stop solar solution, but also shared positive feedback on their experience with this solar solution. Special attention was given to the diligent service provided by Slenergy and its partner installer, WE & Partners and Relia. Despite the adverse weather conditions of the snowstorm, they successfully navigated challenges and efficiently completed the installation of this standardized system kit.

The expert in the construction industry Thomas Forke expressed his deep appreciation for Slenergy's professionalism. He underscored the constructive role that solar photovoltaic products play in addressing the urgent environmental challenges faced by Europe.

During the citizen salon, the technology manager of Slenergy presented the benefits of its groundbreaking innovation, iShare-Home ONE-STOP solar solution, while also encouraging active engagement in the social media campaign known as“iShare-Home Rayvolution: Illuminating Solar Living for a Sustainable Tomorrow”. He expressed his hope that everyone would enthusiastically embrace a sustainable solar lifestyle with Slenergy.







As Slenergy's installer partner in Leipzig, the representatives from WE & Partners and Relia unveiled the benefits of iShare-Home, drawing from their personal experiences. The standardized BOM, preassembled parts, modular mounting structure and battery, one-stop delivery and full-process service significantly improve installation efficiency and provide customers with an elevated experience. Surprisingly, an exciting promotion was announced on the spot.

As the event concluded, attendees engaged in meaningful conversations with Slenergy representatives and installers in a joyful ambiance, thereby enhancing their understanding of Slenergy's corporate vision,“EASY ENERGY EASY LIFE”.







The remarkable success of this civic gathering not only showcased the advantages of Slenergy iShare-Home system, but also sparked a renewed emphasis on sustainable lifestyles and the incorporation of solar power in European society. Furthermore, it sheds light on the significance of solar technology in tackling environmental issues. Slenergy maintains its dedication to spearheading advancements in solar technology and extending its presence in the European market. The Citizen Salon catalyzed Slenergy's subsequent initiatives, propelling the company towards further innovation, active involvement in the community, and a steadfast commitment to promoting sustainability in Europe.

About Slenergy:

Slenergy, a world-leading provider of sustainable smart energy solutions, dedicates to providing customers with reliable and efficient smart energy solutions through innovative design and intelligent manufacturing. The company aims to bring the value of light to more people and to make energy independence possible together. Its core products encompass standardized solutions for diverse scenarios, PV inverters, energy storage systems, and smart energy management system.

Slenergy's ONE-STOP residential smart solar solution, iShare-Home, integrates PV modules, hybrid inverter, energy storage, cable set, mounting structure and smart monitoring system. The standardized kit distinguishes itself with its standardized system design, modular product design, easy installation and smart energy management, all tailored to meet the diverse needs of European households and customers.