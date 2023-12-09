Danish Ali, Abused By BJP MP In Parliament, Suspended From Mayawati-Led BSP For 'Anti-Party' Activities

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday suspended its Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali for indulging in anti-party activities, the Mayawati-led party said in a statement. A few months ago, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri had made objectionable remarks against Danish Ali during a session inside Parliament a statement. the BSP asserted that Danish Ali has been warned before for indulging in“anti-party” activities.“It was made clear to you earlier itself to not indulge in anti-party activities... It is also mandatory to make it clear to you... you were working in the Janata Party under Deve Gowda in Karnataka in 2018... at that time the BSP and Deve Gowda's Janata Party were contesting the polls together and you were given a ticket from Amroha under the conditions that you would work for the party,\" the BSP said in the statement.\"Citing“anti-party” activities as the reason for his suspension from the party, the BSP said,“However, it seems you have forgotten the promises made by you that time. Therefore, you are being suspended from the party.”The move comes a day after Danish Ali walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings along with other Opposition members to protest against the decision to expel TMC member Mahua Moitra for“unethical conduct”, while other Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members remained seated in the House Bidhuri's remarks targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Kunwar Danish Ali during a discussion on the \"success of Chandrayaan-3\" in the Lok Sabha triggered a furore, with Opposition leaders calling for strict action against him Read | Danish Ali instigated Ramesh Bidhuri with 'unpardonable words' against PM Modi: Nishikant Dubey writes to SpeakerRamesh Bidhuri's remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately expressed regret for BJP MP's behaviour in the House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took a \"serious note\" of the remarks made by the BJP MP and warned of a \"strict action\" if such behaviour was repeated in the future Opposition, too, slammed the BJP MP for his remarks against Danish Ali but CPI(M) demanded Ramesh Bidhuri's arrest. \"No privilege for hate speech, arrest Ramesh Bidhuri. Filthy abusive language used by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Danish Ali ( BSP) on the floor constitutes the worst kind of hate speech indicted by the SC. No MP can claim privilege for such speech. He should be arrested,\" the CPI(M) said in a statement.\"Abusing Muslims, OBCs an integral part of BJP culture - most now see nothing wrong with it. Narendra Modi has reduced Indian Muslims to living in such a state of fear in their own land that they grin & bear everything. Sorry but I'm calling this out. Ma Kali holds my spine,\" Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra said Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh wondered whether Ramesh Bidhuri's language was a result of the values taught by the RSS. \"I raised the issue of violence in Manipur and I was suspended. What action will be taken against this MP who abused K Danish Ali,\" Sanjay Singh said.(With agency inputs)

