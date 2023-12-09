Nationwide Power Outage In Sri Lanka Due To System Failure, Internet Disruptions Reported | Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Sri Lanka is experiencing a nationwide power outage due to a system failure, a government official said; that has also reportedly resulted in internet disruptions across the island nation. The power outage across Sri Lanka has been due to a breakdown of the Kotmale - Biyagama transmission line, according to the reports Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power monopoly, is working to restore power, its spokesperson Noel Priyantha said to the local media reports, power supply to several areas is being restored in the island nation CEB has assured the nation that efforts are on to restore the power supply in the remaining affected areas in the next two and a half hours more details on the nationwide outage in Sri Lanka have been shared.
