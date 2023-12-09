Cop Shot At, Injured In Srinagar's Bemina

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A policeman was shot at and injured at Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina area of Srinagar on Saturday evening, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that unknown gunmen attacked a police man identified as Hafiz Ahmed Son of Ghulam Hassan, resident of Hamdaniya Colony, Srinagar.“He was injured in the right arm and abdomen,” the official said.
A senior police official said that the injured cop has been shifted to SKIMS Bemina where his condition is stated
ADVERTISEMENT
as
stable.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also Cop Injured In Eidgah Attack On Oct 29 Dies At AIIMS-Delhi Bomb Scare In Jammu Sends Cops Into A Tizzy
MENAFN09122023000215011059ID1107564095
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.