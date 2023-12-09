Cop Shot At, Injured In Srinagar's Bemina

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that unknown gunmen attacked a police man identified as Hafiz Ahmed Son of Ghulam Hassan, resident of Hamdaniya Colony, Srinagar.“He was injured in the right arm and abdomen,” the official said.

A senior police official said that the injured cop has been shifted to SKIMS Bemina where his condition is stated

as

stable.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now