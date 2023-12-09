               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Army Holds Seminars For Military Personnel, Civilian Employees


12/9/2023 10:10:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of the division for work with the martyr families at the Main Department of Personnel of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry held seminars in a number of military units to educate, increase the level of moral and psychological training and promote national and spiritual values ​​among military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army, the ministry said, Azernews reports.

The ministry noted that during the meetings, military personnel and civilian employees were provided with information about activities in the field of human rights and gender equality in the armies of developed countries, current issues in this area were discussed and questions were answered.

MENAFN09122023000195011045ID1107564082

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search