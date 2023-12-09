Azerbaijani Army Holds Seminars For Military Personnel, Civilian Employees

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of the division for work with the martyr
families at the Main Department of Personnel of Azerbaijan's
Defense Ministry held seminars in a number of military units to
educate, increase the level of moral and psychological training and
promote national and spiritual values among military personnel of
the Azerbaijani Army, the ministry said, Azernews reports.
The ministry noted that during the meetings, military personnel
and civilian employees were provided with information about
activities in the field of human rights and gender equality in the
armies of developed countries, current issues in this area were
discussed and questions were answered.
