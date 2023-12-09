Press Briefing Held Within FIA ​​Prize Giving Ceremony In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A press briefing has been held within the FIA (International
Automobile Federation) Prize Giving Ceremony in Baku, Azernews reports.
During the briefing, competition-winning pilots shared
interesting events from their careers with journalists.
Three-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton stated that
piloting has always been a challenging and exhilarating
process.
"I've met many new pilots. They are in a quite competitive
position. In certain periods of every pilot's life, there are
downturns. It's during these times that you need to refocus, and
set new goals. Pilots must constantly strive for improvement. Of
course, team spirit is also important here. No one in my team
backed down, which motivated me a lot," he noted.
Hamilton also praised the fantastic venue for the FIA Prize
Giving Ceremony in Baku.
"We'll gather here and celebrate amazing achievements. We'll be
with wonderful people who have achieved tremendous success in their
careers," he added.
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen commented on his victory.
"Once a person achieves consecutive victories, they want to
continue doing so. The pressure on pilots due to victory is always
aimed at achieving a good result. If I continue to strive to do
everything possible and derive pleasure from it, everything will be
fine. Sustainable success not only depends on your desire but also
on the efforts to win races and improve. Always stay calm about the
competition around you," he said.
Karting world champion Dries Van Langendonck noted that all
pilots prepare for numerous challenges throughout the year.
"The most important thing in racing is wheel control. In my last
race, I fell behind in the first lap, then made a beautiful
overtaking. In the last moment, I realized that I am the champion,"
he emphasized.
Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull Racing, said
that as the team evolves in racing, they always strive for
perfection.
"There are many things we can improve this season. We can do
even more to become even better. We need to continue evolving,
improving. That's what drives the whole team," he explained.
World rally-raid champion Nasser Al-Attiyah mentioned that
although traveling between countries was challenging, he liked
Azerbaijan very much.
"Before embarking on a trip, I think that I am setting out to
win. Sports has helped me in many aspects of my life. I work a lot
on myself, and it's quite interesting," he pointed out.
Highlighting that the most successful races in his career took
place in Azerbaijan, pilot Mathieu Baumel said he was happy to
visit the country.
"We have already started a new season. I feel this year is going
really well for me. I have always managed to be in the top three,
top five, and I thought I would win the championship again. I feel
very good with the team. Exciting moments lie ahead of us," he
said.
Formula 1 champion Jake Dennis said that after the race, he
experienced many different emotions.
"In the end, we became champions. It was quite simple, and yes,
we beat our own records in every race. That's why this year was
special for us. I had an excellent team around," Dennis added.
