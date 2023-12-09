Rada Appeals To EU Member States To Vote For Start Of Accession Talks With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada calls on the parliaments, governments, and institutions of the European Union to decide on the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU at the European Council summit on December 15.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak posted the text of the appeal, supported by 292 votes, on social media, Ukrinform reports.

In its appeal, the Verkhovna Rada called on the national parliaments and governments of EU member states, and EU institutions to support Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union by adopting a decision to open relevant negotiations at the European Council summit on December 15.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada urged to continue to support the Ukrainian people in the fight for the state sovereignty of Ukraine, restoration of its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders, as well as for pan-European values, democracy, pluralism, the right of nations to freely choose the path of their development, the rights and fundamental freedoms.

Foreign Minister Kuleba to visit Brussels ahead of EU Council meeting

The Rada appealed to the European parliaments to support Ukraine's macro-financial stability amid Russia's full-scale aggression by adopting the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility proposed by the European Commission.

Parliament called to increase security assistance to Ukraine at the national level and within the framework of the European Peace Facility based on a coordinated assessment of needs to strengthen the nation's defense capabilities, as well as to contribute to the Ukraine recovery efforts, including restoration of social, energy, transport, and other infrastructure.

At the same time, lawmakers called for continued pressure on Russia through additional sanctions, expanding their effect on the political and economic life of Russia's political leaders, other individuals, as well as legal entities responsible for waging a war against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 8, the European Commission recommended that the European Council launch negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU. It also recommended, under certain conditions, to open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and grant the status of a candidate country to Georgia.

In December, the European Council is expected to consider the issue of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expects that the EU will fulfill its promise to launch accession talks in response to Ukraine's full implementation of all the recommendations set by the European Commission.