Azerbaijan Army Ends Training-Methodical Sessions With Officers, Psychologists (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Training-methodical sessions held with the chiefs of branches and subdivisions for ideological work and moral-psychological support of types of troops, Army Corps, formations, units, and special educational institutions (chairs and cycles, respectively), as well as assistant chiefs of staff of military units for ideological work and moral-psychological support and psychologists, ended, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The sessions were held at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the training plan for the current year.

During the sessions, the Acting Chief of the Main Department for Personnel, Major General Elchin Khalilov delivered a speech.

It was noted that further improvement of the moral-psychological state of servicemen was achieved by regularly delivering the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev's speeches to the entire military personnel, as well as other educational activities.

It was emphasized that violations of military discipline and other negative cases in the Azerbaijan Army have significantly decreased compared to previous years.

Khalilov mentioned that legislative projects covering the ongoing reforms will have a positive impact on increasing the professionalism of servicemen, as well as on further improving social and living conditions.

The importance of conducting individual educational work and proper relationship building among servicemen according to the requirements of the Defense Minister's relevant orders, including instructions on safety rules and increasing vigilance was stressed.

Then, the Chief of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support, Colonel Elshad Abilov, analyzed the activities carried out during 2023 in the field of ideological work and moral-psychological support.

The Chief of the Department also highlighted the work done in the Azerbaijan Army to fulfill the tasks aimed at improving the moral-psychological training of servicemen and upbringing them in the spirit of military patriotism.

In the end, relevant tasks on moral-psychological support for the 2024 training year were delivered to the session participants.

