Azerbaijan Army Ends Training-Methodical Sessions With Officers, Psychologists (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Training-methodical sessions held with the chiefs of branches and
subdivisions for ideological work and moral-psychological support
of types of troops, Army Corps, formations, units, and special
educational institutions (chairs and cycles, respectively), as well
as assistant chiefs of staff of military units for ideological work
and moral-psychological support and psychologists, ended, the
Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.
The sessions were held at the Training and Educational Center of
the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the training plan for the
current year.
During the sessions, the Acting Chief of the Main Department for
Personnel, Major General Elchin Khalilov delivered a speech.
It was noted that further improvement of the moral-psychological
state of servicemen was achieved by regularly delivering the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief
of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev's speeches to the entire military
personnel, as well as other educational activities.
It was emphasized that violations of military discipline and
other negative cases in the Azerbaijan Army have significantly
decreased compared to previous years.
Khalilov mentioned that legislative projects covering the
ongoing reforms will have a positive impact on increasing the
professionalism of servicemen, as well as on further improving
social and living conditions.
The importance of conducting individual educational work and
proper relationship building among servicemen according to the
requirements of the Defense Minister's relevant orders, including
instructions on safety rules and increasing vigilance was
stressed.
Then, the Chief of the Department for Ideological Work and
Moral-Psychological Support, Colonel Elshad Abilov, analyzed the
activities carried out during 2023 in the field of ideological work
and moral-psychological support.
The Chief of the Department also highlighted the work done in
the Azerbaijan Army to fulfill the tasks aimed at improving the
moral-psychological training of servicemen and upbringing them in
the spirit of military patriotism.
In the end, relevant tasks on moral-psychological support for
the 2024 training year were delivered to the session
participants.
