Azerbaijani Army Holds Seminars For Military Personnel, Civilian Employees (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Representatives
of the division for work with the martyr families at the Main
Department of Personnel of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry held
seminars in a number of military units to educate, increase the
level of moral and psychological training and promote national and
spiritual values among military personnel of the Azerbaijani
Army, the ministry said, Trend reports.
The ministry noted that during the meetings, military personnel
and civilian employees were provided with information about
activities in the field of human rights and gender equality in the
armies of developed countries, current issues in this area were
discussed and questions were answered.
