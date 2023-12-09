Kuwait Regrets Veto Against Draft Gaza Cease-Fire Resol. At UNSC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday expressed the State of Kuwait's robust condemnation of applying the veto right at the UN Security Council against a draft resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The veto was tabled in response to the draft resolution, proposed by the United Arab Emirates, that was widely acclaimed by by envoys of the UNSC member States.

In a statement to KUNA, Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber expressed deep concern at the UNSG's failure to respond to the decision by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to refer to Provision 99 of the UN Charter to draw the international community's attention to the situation in Gaza that constituted a threat to the global humanitarian order and signaled prospected collapse of the international security and peace.

"The cease-fire and protecting the civilians in Gaza Strip are a pending humanitarian demand that must be heeded as soon as possible," Sheikh Salem stated, also expressing concern that the failure to pass the resolutions would lead to granting a "new permit to the occupation forces to continue the operations of killing, annihilation and displacing the brotherly Palestinian people."

He reiterated the State of Kuwait's unwavering stand that calls for pursuing all possible political and diplomatic efforts to meet the humanitarian needs for the unarmed Palestinian civilians who have been facing the flagrant Israeli aggression, according to the responsibilities accorded to the UNSC with respect of safeguarding the globe's security and peace. (end)

nma









MENAFN09122023000071011013ID1107564076