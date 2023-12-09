Ukraine In“Mortal Danger” Without Foreign Aid - First Lady

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainians are in "mortal danger" of being left to die if Western countries don't continue their financial support.

That's according to Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska, who spoke in an interview with the BBC the day after Republican senators in the U.S. blocked a bill that would unlock further security assistance to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"We really need the help. In simple words, we cannot get tired of this situation (the war in Ukraine – ed), because if we do, we die.

"And if the world gets tired, they will simply let us die," she said.

The first lady continued: "It hurts us greatly to see the signs that the passionate willingness to help may fade.

"It is a matter of life for us. Therefore, it hurts to see that."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 6, the Republican minority in the U.S. Senate blocked a bill laying down additional funding for national security issues, which includes aid to Ukraine and Israel, in a procedural vote, explaining it by the lack of provisions to amend border and migration policies.

The day before, Democrats in the Senate introduced a bill on supplemental funding for US national security needs in the total amount of about $111 billion. It provides for assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as measures aimed at protecting the U.S. southern border.