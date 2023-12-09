Kremlin Sets Deadline For Capture Of Avdiivka, Kupyansk - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion army received the order to capture the towns of Avdiivka and Kupiansk before the start of presidential elections in Russia in March 2024.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank, Ukrinform saw.

According to analysts, "the Kremlin may have tasked the Russian military with capturing Avdiivka, and possibly Kupyansk, before the March 2024 elections" to help Putin win the vote.

Putin's announcement of his presidential bid in a military setting indicates that his campaign may focus on Russia's war in Ukraine more than ISW previously assessed

According to experts, an exhibition of the military's support for Putin's candidacy is possibly meant as a hedging strategy should the Russian military be unable to meet these given deadlines.

Analysts believe that the Kremlin is using Putin's statement to convince a large group of voters that the Russian military supports the current president.

As reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed he would be running for re-election in 2024.

Photo: Flickr