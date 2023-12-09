               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Triumphant Azerbaijani Jockey Secures Two Medals At Prestigious International Tournament In Moscow


12/9/2023 9:17:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani jockey Aydin Alibayov achieved notable success at the Maxima Masters Cup Eurasia in Moscow, Russia, securing two medals, one of which is gold, Azernews reports.

Alibayov bagged a gold and a silver medals in the“Intermediate 1" and "Prix Saint George" categories, respectively.

