Triumphant Azerbaijani Jockey Secures Two Medals At Prestigious International Tournament In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani jockey Aydin Alibayov achieved notable success at
the Maxima Masters Cup Eurasia in Moscow, Russia, securing two
medals, one of which is gold, Azernews reports.
Alibayov bagged a gold and a silver medals in the“Intermediate
1" and "Prix Saint George" categories, respectively.
