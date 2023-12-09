Moscow Hosts Meeting Between Azerbaijani & Russian Deputy Pms

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has met
with his Russian counterpart Alexei Overchuk in Moscow, Azernews reports.
They reviewed the topical issues on the agenda concerning
bilateral trade and economic cooperation within the
Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation.
The co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission highlighted
the positive momentum in trade development, underscoring the
productivity of the bilateral cooperation.
The Deputy PMs expressed their readiness to continue the
constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening the Azerbaijan-Russia
relations in all areas.
