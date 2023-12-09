Violence Erupts In State Of Mexico: 11 Killed In Clash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Texcaltitlán, State of Mexico, an armed confrontation resulted in a grave incident leading to the death of 11 people.



This clash involved an armed group and community merchants. The State's Security Secretariat confirmed these details.



Eight of the deceased were suspected criminals. The other three were local merchants.



The conflict centered around "protection money," a form of extortion common in Latin American organized crime.







Criminals demand regular payments from businesses, similar to an illegal tax, for operational freedom.



This particular confrontation escalated after a failed negotiation. The criminals tried to increase the amount they extorted from the merchants.



In response, the merchants resisted, leading to a violent encounter.



The State Police, the National Guar , and ministerial agents are investigating the incident.



The State of Mexico , with about 17 million residents, faces high levels of violence. This violence is often attributed to criminal group activities.



From January to October, the state recorded 2,222 cases of intentional homicides. This number is second only to Guanajuato's 2,668 cases in the same period.

