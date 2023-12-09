Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO -- Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming affirms State of Kuwait's admission into the organization as a dialogue partner contributes to boosting ties among member states.

RAMALLAH -- A young Palestinian falls martyred in a shooting by Israeli occupation forces during a raid into Dura Town in the West Bank's Al-Khalil (Hebron) City on Saturday, says the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

WASHINGTON -- A joint delegation of the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls on the US to change its mind regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli occupation forces have killed over 17,000 Palestinians and injured at least 46,000 others.

KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rises by USD 1.04 to USD 78.82 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 77.78 per barrel the day earlier, says the Kuwaiti Petroleum Corporation (KPC). (end) mt