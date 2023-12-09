Kherson Region's Authorities Show Consequences Of Enemy Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 8, Russian strikes hit a private enterprise and residential buildings in Kherson city.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, shared the relevant video on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the Russian army attacked Kherson. They hit a private enterprise. Warehouses and a car were damaged, and products were destroyed. In the building, a fire broke out that was quickly extinguished by firefighters," the region's head wrote.

He noted that residential buildings also came under enemy shelling.

"A 47-year-old woman was injured. She is currently in a medical facility. Doctors assess her condition as moderate," said Prokudin.

As reported, Kherson region is under constant Russian fire, every day the enemy kills and injures civilians and destroys infrastructure facilities.