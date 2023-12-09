Yermak, Human Rights Lawyer Kennedy Discuss Further Steps To Return Unlawfully Deported Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, and Baroness Helena Kennedy KC, Director of the International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute, discussed further steps in cooperation on returning Ukrainian children unlawfully deported and forcibly displaced by Russia.

According to the President's Offic e, Andriy Yermak thanked Baroness Kennedy for her visit and support of Ukraine's efforts to return its underage citizens who were unlawfully deported and forcibly displaced by Russia.

"This is important for us. In my opinion, everything that the coalition works on together with our Bring Kids Back UA group is extremely important," the head of the President's Office said.

Ukraine successfully returns 387 of nearly 20,000abducted by Russia





It is noted that they emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to develop new effective mechanisms by the coalition and the group. It would significantly increase the number of children returned to Ukraine, according to Andriy Yermak and Baroness Helena Kennedy KC.

They also drew attention to the importance of how international organizations perceive the issue of deported children and the steps that would contribute to their return.

The President's Office head and Baroness Kennedy also discussed the involvement of representatives from different countries, and leaders, including religious leaders, in the effort to return children. Yermak expressed the belief that discussing this direction is crucial for achieving the result of returning children to their families and homeland.

Baroness Kennedy informed about her meetings in Kyiv and her visit to Geneva, intended to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children. She emphasized the difficulty for children to live without parents, far from their relatives. She highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts to return as many children as possible to their families.

As reported, Baroness Helena Kennedy KC, a well-known human rights lawyer and civil liberties advocate, is a co-chair of Bring Kids Back UA – a high-level group of experts focused on returning forcefully deported children to Ukraine.



On December 7, Kennedy arrived in Kyiv to participate in the first meeting of the International Coalition of Countries for the Return of Ukrainian Children. On the same day, she met with First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.

Photo: President's Office