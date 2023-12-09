Four Russian Warships Combat Ready In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers Among Them

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps five warships on combat duty in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, with no cruise missile carriers among them.
The Operational Command South reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
"In the stormy sea, the enemy keeps five warships of its small fleet on combat duty, including four in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov. The missile carriers are in their basing points," the military said.
As reported, on Saturday morning, Russia kept one warship in the Black Sea and another one in the Sea of Azov, with no cruise missile carriers among them.
