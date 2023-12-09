Two Civilians Injured As Russians Shell Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least two civilians have been injured as the Russian army shelled Kherson city today, December 9.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The Russian army struck Kherson again. At least two people have been injured as a result of the shelling," the report says.
Among the injured is a 58-year-old woman who was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a head injury. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition. Read also: Kherson
region's authorities show consequences of enemy shellin
As earlier reported, the Russian army shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River. Several explosions rocked the city.
