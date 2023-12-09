Baku Hosts Stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.
FIA
(International Automobile Federation) Prize Giving Ceremony, one of
the most anticipated events in the sports world, was held in Baku
for the first time ever on December 8, Trend reports.
The ceremony, which takes place at the end of each year in
different countries, in Baku was exceptionally stunning, providing
the audience with unforgettable moments.
Guests of the ceremony, held at the Baku Convention Center, got
acquainted with exhibition of championship-winning cars in the
foyer.
The showcased cars included those driven by winners of Formula
1, the World Rally Championship, the World Rally-Raid Championship
(W2RC), the FIA World Endurance Championship, Formula E, and the
World Rallycross Championship in 2023.
The ceremony, held in partnership with the Azerbaijan Automobile
Federation, was notable for its extraordinary stage presentation.
To achieve this, the largest hall of the Baku Convention Center was
completely transformed using special designs, lighting, and
structures, creating a fantastic effect.
The award ceremony, a tradition held by FIA for many years,
began with a motorcade. However, the Baku presentation introduced
an innovation to this tradition, starting the FIA anthem with
modern, digital sound and stunning visuals.
Unlike award ceremonies in other countries, the show in Baku
featured not only award moments. It also included presentation of
Azerbaijani culture, hospitality, rich cuisine, and Azerbaijan's
policy aimed at peaceful coexistence and cooperation with other
nations.
The unforgettable show in Baku continued with performances by
soloists from the Azerbaijani State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.
The performers, dressed in national costumes, presented enchanting
music, which is part of the culture of the Azerbaijani people.
The presentation demonstrated the potential for integration and
cooperation through a universal language understood equally by all
peoples of the world - music.
The award ceremony also featured the native sounds of the "Sari
Gelin" folk song, which is another integral part of Azerbaijan's
national identity, touching the most subtle feelings of all
Azerbaijanis, and is also perceived throughout the world as the
embodiment of the country's cultural heritage.
The program, structured as an interactive dialogue with the
audience, conveyed a message about the importance of intercultural
dialogue. Thus, the significance of diversity and harmony between
the East and the West was once again highlighted through the
synthesis of musical motifs from different genres.
One of the most unexpected moments for the audience was when
Azerbaijani drummers, passing across the entire hall, performed
rhythms rooted in antiquity. These rhythms stirred the audience to
stand up in the hall where the ceremony took place.
The ceremony featured performances by People's Artists Alim
Gasimov, Alikhan Samadov, Natig Shirinov and his group, Honored
Artists Alexey Miltykh, Emil Afrasiyab, Fergana Gasimova, Isfar
Sarabsky, as well as the orchestra of folk instruments of the
Azerbaijani State Ensemble of Song and Dance named after Fikrat
Amirov, and the "Mirvari" dance ensemble.
Performances by equilibrists Sabina Mammadova and Polina
Pravdina added additional colorful and touching moments to the
program.
Awards were presented in various categories of motorsports at
the event.
Taking the stage, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, noting
that "this night is the night of winners", once again congratulated
those who achieved victory in competitions.
He expressed gratitude to the city of Baku for hosting the FIA
General Assembly and the Award Ceremony, thanking for the
hospitality.
The FIA President, stating that he is pleased to see everyone at
the Award Ceremony, congratulated on the high level of organization
of the event.
Then, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the
Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, and others
presented awards to winners in various categories for 2023.
President of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali, awarded Sergio Perez,
who twice became the winner of Formula 1 in Baku and took the stage
with the words "I love Baku". The awardees included Oracle Red Bull
Racing winner Christian Horner and Formula 1 winner Max
Verstappen.
During the award ceremony, not only the current winners were
mentioned, but also champions who have passed away, and who in the
past participated in various competitions.
