PM Partakes In Doha Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Doha, Dec 9 (Petra) -- On behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh takes part in the 21st ddition of Doha Forum, which opens in Doha Sunday, under the slogan "Together towards building a bright tomorrow."
Over two days, leaders, politicians and decision-makers from various world countries will discusses a wide range of regional and international issues, as well as economic development, environmental sustainability, food security, artificial intelligence, geopolitical dynamics and other topics.
The Prime Minister will join Monday in a special session to tackle a number of issues on the agenda.
