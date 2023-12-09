PM Partakes In Doha Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Dec 9 (Petra) -- On behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh takes part in the 21st ddition of Doha Forum, which opens in Doha Sunday, under the slogan "Together towards building a bright tomorrow."Over two days, leaders, politicians and decision-makers from various world countries will discusses a wide range of regional and international issues, as well as economic development, environmental sustainability, food security, artificial intelligence, geopolitical dynamics and other topics.The Prime Minister will join Monday in a special session to tackle a number of issues on the agenda.