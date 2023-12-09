7Th Palestinian Dies In Israeli Army Raid In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec 9 (Petra) -- A young Palestinian Saturday succumbed to wounds he sustained when the Israeli army stormed into a refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank yesterday, raising the number of fatalities there to seven, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.It identified the youth as Rami Al-Jandab, and said he died of critical wounds suffered in yesterday's raid by undercover Israeli soldiers in Al-Faraa camp, north of Nablus, which triggered clashes with local Palestinians in which six people were killed, including a 14-year-old boy.In the raid, Israeli special forces sneaked into the camp, near the town of Tubas, Friday morning and were encountered by local youth, prompting reinforcements to be brought in as snipers were stationed on top of buildings.It was the latest in stepped up deadly military raids and tighter restrictions on Palestinians across the West Bank, which began after Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip on october 7.There was also a remarkable increase in attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers during that period.