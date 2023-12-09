60 Humanitarian Aid Trucks Enter To Gaza

Cairo, Dec 9 (Petra) -- Some sixty humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip via the Rafah land crossing with Egypt on Saturday, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced.The Red Cresscent said it received the new convoy along with two fuel trucks as part of the aid entering to the Strip, which has been under an ongoing Israeli aggression since October 7.

