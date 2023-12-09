Lower House Speaker, German Rights Commissioner Call For End To War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 9 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi and German Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Assistancein Luise Amtsberg Saturday called for stopping Israel's war on Gaza, protecting civilians and delivering urgent aid to the Strip.Safadi said the war led to a genocide against the people of Gaza and destruction of civilian infrastructure, which will exacerbate the suffering of civilians.He said that before the war, His Majesty King Abdullah has repeatedly called for a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution as a guarantor of Palestinian rights.The Lower House head said the world has continued to deny Palestinian rights and turned a blind eye to a peaceful settlement, which will negatively impact the world, warning that the continuation of the war will ignite a wider regional conflict.He also said Jordan suffered economic hardship due to several reasons, top of which is hosting refugees that strained the Kingdom's resources, which requires the international community to live up to its moral commitments to refugee host countries.The German rights commissioner noted the strong Jordanian-German relations, praising the Kingdom for hosting refugees and stressing the need to end the war on Gaza and return to the path of a peaceful sulution to fulfill the Palestinian right to statehood under the two-state solution.She also called for increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza and opening safe corridors for the entry of aid, emphasising the right of Palestinians to live in peace.