Globitel Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Globitel, a leading provider of telecom and customer experience solutions, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, supporting the ministry in its efforts to uplift its contact center services through the deployment of Globitel’s SpeechLog Analytics solutions.



With the implementation of SpeechLog Analytics across all of its contact centers, the Ministry of Health will be able to further elevate its customer experience, improving its operations and enhancing the performance of its call center agents. Globitel’s SpeechLog Analytics is an AI-powered solution that converts spoken conversations into indexable and searchable text, allowing businesses and organizations to analyze call center conversations according to an enormous range of criteria and key performance indicators.



The Ministry of Health selected Globitel’s SpeechLog Analytics based on its demonstrated ability to recognize and understand all Saudi dialects with high accuracy. This decision was also based on the ministry’s experience with Globitel’s Workforce Management System, which it has been operating for more than a year, as well as the company’s high-caliber local technical support.



Commenting on the signing of the MoU, the Managing Director of Globitel KSA, Nael Halawa, said, “We at Globitel are truly honored to be able to support the Ministry of Health as they continue to elevate the quality of their services. By integrating SpeechLog Analytics into their contact centers, we are proud to support the vital, life-saving work being done by the ministry, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership.”



-ENDS-



MENAFN09122023002844009143ID1107563913